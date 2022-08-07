Left Menu

Italy's centrist Azione party withdraws from centre-left electoral alliance

Italy's election law favours parties that form broad alliances. Azione leader Carlo Calenda said on Sunday that he had told the PD's leaders Azione would leave the accord, citing the presence of parties who voted against Draghi's government as one of the reasons.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 20:00 IST
Italy's centrist Azione party withdraws from centre-left electoral alliance

Italy's centrist Azione party will leave a centre-left election alliance it formed with the Democratic Party (PD) earlier this week ahead of a Sept. 25 ballot, Azione's party leader said on Sunday.

Azione's decision to withdraw comes a day after the Italian Green leftist federation and centrist party Impegno Civico, agreed to join the PD-led alliance, a move that was seen as strengthening the centre-left which is already lagging behind conservative rivals. Polls show that a conservative alliance is set to win next month's election, with far-right the Brothers of Italy set to be the largest single party. Italy's election law favours parties that form broad alliances.

Azione leader Carlo Calenda said on Sunday that he had told the PD's leaders Azione would leave the accord, citing the presence of parties who voted against Draghi's government as one of the reasons. The September vote was called after the unity government led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi collapsed last month. Draghi resigned but has stayed on as acting prime minister.

"This has been the most painful decision of my life," Calenda told state-owned television channel Rai Tre. Azione had agreed to team up with the PD, the largest party on the centre-left, in an effort to make up ground on the conservatives, pledging to stick to Draghi's foreign policy of supporting Ukraine and to meet targets required to access billions of euros in funding from the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
2
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
3
Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022