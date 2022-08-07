AAP, central govt have failed people of Delhi: Mayawati

The governments ruling the national capital have failed to serve Delhiites' interests amidst their fight and furthering of political interests, BSP leader Mayawati said on Sunday. In a statement, the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo sought feedback on the work done by the BJP-led central government and AAP-ruled city government from party functionaries of the Delhi unit. The party found that despite having the special status of the country's capital, both the governments have a lackadaisical and callous attitude towards the basic needs of the people, it said. Delhi also needs freedom from the destructive and divisive political game of bulldozers, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said.

