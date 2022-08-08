Left Menu

On CWG medallist's 'didn't receive help' allegation, Delhi govt says will look into it

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated her for winning laurels for the country.I thank Delhi CM for congratulating me on my medal victory. If she had played from Delhi or she had been part of any sports scheme of the government or she has applied in any such scheme then the government will surely look into it, it said.

Commonwealth games bronze medallist wrestler Divya Kakran on Sunday alleged she never received help from the Delhi government following which the AAP dispensation said if she has ever applied for any of its sports schemes then it will be looked into.

Kakran won the bronze medal in women's 68-kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated her for winning laurels for the country.

'I thank Delhi CM for congratulating me on my medal victory. I have a request that I have been living in Delhi for the last 20 years and have also been training in wrestling here, but I have not received any prize money from the state government, nor did I receive any help,'' Kakran tweeted tagging Kejriwal.

''I request you that I should also be honoured in a similar way as Delhi wrestlers who are honoured despite they also play from other states,'' Kakran said in another.

Responding to these remarks, the AAP government in a statement said,'' The Delhi government respects all sportspersons of the country and prays for their bright future.'' ''Currently Divya Kakran plays for Uttar Pradesh. If she had played from Delhi or she had been part of any sports scheme of the government or she has applied in any such scheme then the government will surely look into it,'' it said.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

