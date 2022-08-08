Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker calls on outgoing Vice Prez Naidu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 11:22 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker calls on outgoing Vice Prez Naidu
M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday called on outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met separately with Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

Dhankhar shared pictures on Twitter of his interaction with the finance minister.

Naidu's term ends on August 10 and Dhankhar takes oath as the 14th Vice President of India on August 11.

Official sources said Birla and Reddy met Naidu this morning at the vice president's residence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022