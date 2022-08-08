Left Menu

Maha monsoon session begins on August 17

The much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet, which currently includes Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, will be expanded on Tuesday, a close aide of the CM had said earlier in the day.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:21 IST
The much-awaited monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held between August 17 to 23 in Mumbai, officials said on Monday.

However, the effective sittings will be for five days only as the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council do work on the weekends.

Earlier, the monsoon session was supposed to begin on July 18 but was deferred after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray. The much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet, which currently includes Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, will be expanded on Tuesday, a close aide of the CM had said earlier in the day. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Legislative Council will meet at Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

