Stop mocking Parliament, says Derek O’Brien on govt cutting short Monsoon Session

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Monday hit out at the government over its decision to cut short the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Monday.

''This is the seventh consecutive time Parliament session has been cut short. Stop mocking Parliament. We will fight for its sanctity and prevent PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah from turning this great institution into the Gujarat Gymkhana,'' O'Brien said in a tweet.

In fact, in a tweet on August 4 O'Brien had predicted Parliament would be stopped ahead of schedule.

''The talk on Parliament Street is that the government is keen to cut short the Monsoon Session and end it on August 8, instead of August 12. Bad. Why is the Narendra Modi government running away from Parliament,'' he had tweeted.

On Monday, in his farewell speech for outgoing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, O'Brien had a series of queries lined up, which he hoped would be answered in Naidu's autobiography.

''In March 2013 M Venkaiah Naidu (then Oppn MP) led a discussion in RS on phone tapping. One day in his autobiography he may tell us who forced him to deny the Opposition the right to discuss Pegasus,'' he said in a tweet tagging a video of his speech on the farewell to the outgoing Vice-President. ''In Sep 2013 M Venkaiah Naidu made a passionate speech on petrol and diesel. One day he will tell us in his autobiography why from 2017… #PriceRise,'' the Trinamool Congress MP said in another tweet tagged to another video of his speech.

''Rajya Sabha passed the (draconian) Farm Bills in Sep 2020. One day M Venkaiah Naidu will tell us in his autobiography why he, coming from an agricultural family, was not on the Chair that day,'' O'Brien tweeted.

