Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM says Cong in strong position in HP due to anti-incumbency against BJP govt

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said there is anti-incumbency against the ruling BJP in Himachal Pradesh and claimed the Congress was in a strong position to achieve success in the upcoming polls there.He was talking to reporters here at Swami Vivekananda Airport after returning from Shimla this evening.Baghel, who has been appointed as senior observer by the Congress for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, said he held a series of meetings with party leaders there on Sunday and Monday.The Congress is in a strong position in Himachal Pradesh.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 08-08-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 22:04 IST
Chhattisgarh CM says Cong in strong position in HP due to anti-incumbency against BJP govt
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said there is anti-incumbency against the ruling BJP in Himachal Pradesh and claimed the Congress was in a strong position to achieve success in the upcoming polls there.

He was talking to reporters here at Swami Vivekananda Airport after returning from Shimla this evening.

Baghel, who has been appointed as senior observer by the Congress for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, said he held a series of meetings with party leaders there on Sunday and Monday.

''The Congress is in a strong position in Himachal Pradesh. There is anti-incumbency against the BJP government. There is very good atmosphere (in favour of Congress). If we all will fight together, we will definitely achieve success,'' the CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022