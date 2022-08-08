Chhattisgarh CM says Cong in strong position in HP due to anti-incumbency against BJP govt

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said there is anti-incumbency against the ruling BJP in Himachal Pradesh and claimed the Congress was in a strong position to achieve success in the upcoming polls there.

He was talking to reporters here at Swami Vivekananda Airport after returning from Shimla this evening.

Baghel, who has been appointed as senior observer by the Congress for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, said he held a series of meetings with party leaders there on Sunday and Monday.

''The Congress is in a strong position in Himachal Pradesh. There is anti-incumbency against the BJP government. There is very good atmosphere (in favour of Congress). If we all will fight together, we will definitely achieve success,'' the CM said.

