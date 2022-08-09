MP Arun Sao appointed Chhattisgarh BJP president

The BJP on Tuesday appointed Bilaspur MP Arun Sao as the Chhattisgarh party president as it looks to rev up its organisational machinery in the Congress-ruled state ahead of assembly polls next year.

The 53-year-old Sao has replaced Vishnudeo Sai. Sao had long worked for the RSS students' wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and was elected to Lok Sabha for the first time in 2019.

The party announced his appointment in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)