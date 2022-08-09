No confrontational approach over Kerala Guv not signing ordinances: LDF convener

Taking a conciliatory stance, the ruling LDF in Kerala said it was not going to adopt a confrontational or adversarial approach in connection with several of the state government's ordinances getting lapsed as Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan refusing to sign them owing to paucity of time to peruse them.

LDF convener E P Jayarajan told reporters here that the ''Left front government was not going to take a confrontational or adversarial approach.'' ''That is not how the LDF government works. The government works by keeping the interests of the public at the forefront. Therefore, we will take steps after resolving the issues through dialogues and discussions,'' he said.

Jayarajan also said that what was an extraordinary circumstance would become a normal situation.

The governor has not signed the ordinances which were to expire on August 8 and hence, they have lapsed, sources said earlier.

The governor, who was in Delhi on Monday and is scheduled to arrive here only on Wednesday, had told media that he will not sign the ordinances without applying his mind and for that he needs time.

Khan had claimed that the files of the ordinances were sent to him on the day he was going to travel to the national capital for a meeting of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' committee and therefore, did not have the time to go through all of them.

He had also said that ruling through ordinances ''is not desirable in a democracy'' and he was not going to approve their re-promulgation without going through the ordinances.

On the other hand, Kerala Law Minister P Rajeeve on Monday afternoon had said that the Governor has not refused to sign the ordinances and the day was not over yet.

He had also said that even the Left government was against 'ordinance raj' and it had every intention to convene a session for ratifying the ordinances.

Among the ordinances that expired on August 8, the Kerala Lokayukta (Amendment) Ordinance was one which provided that the Governor, Chief Minister or the state government would be the competent authority and he or it may either accept or reject the declaration by the Lokayukta, after giving an opportunity of being heard.

The Congress-led UDF opposition was against the ordinance and had back in February urged the Governor not to sign it.

