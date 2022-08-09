Left Menu

Maha CM Shinde defends inclusion of Sanjay Rathod in cabinet

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday defended the induction of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Rathod into the state cabinet, saying police had given him a clean chit in a case of a womans death.Talking to reporters after the expansion of his ministry, Shinde also said another round of cabinet expansion will take place soon.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 14:36 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday defended the induction of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Rathod into the state cabinet, saying police had given him a clean chit in a case of a woman's death.

Talking to reporters after the expansion of his ministry, Shinde also said another round of cabinet expansion will take place soon. Rathod, who was a minister in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, resigned last year after his name was linked to the death of a woman in Pune.

He joined the Shinde camp after the latter rebelled against the Shiv Sena leadership in June this year, which had led to the collapse of the Thackeray government.

Shinde was on June 30 sworn in as the chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as deputy CM.

On Tuesday, Shinde expanded his two-member ministry. Eighteen legislators, including Rathod, were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

''During the MVA (rule), he (Rathod) was given a clean chit. So, he was included in the cabinet. Police had given him a clean chit. If anyone has anything more to say on it, then that can be heard out,'' Shinde said. Shinde also rejected claims that some rebel MLAs, including Sanjay Shirsat, were upset over non-inclusion in the cabinet.

