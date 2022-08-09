IYC launches rally to demonstrate Congress' role in Indian independence, development

The Indian Youth Congress on Tuesday launched 'Aazadi ki Gaurav Yatra' to demonstrate Congress' role in the freedom struggle and its contribution to the development of the country post independence, party officials said.

The IYC began the rally while celebrating its 62nd foundation day.

The rally has been organised mainly to commemorate 75 years of Independence and will culminate on August 15, they said.

''The foundation of Youth Congress was laid by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. As a worker, I feel proud that the service and dedication with which the Youth Congress organisation was established, every worker of the party has been fulfilling those resolution with full devotion,'' IYC president, Srinivas BV said.

National in charge of Youth Congress and AICC Joint secretary Krishna Allavaru administered the oath to the workers and office bearers before kick-starting the yatra from its office.

''Rahul Gandhi has always raised the voice of each and every oppressed section of the country - be it women, farmers or be a labourer. Indian Youth Congress believes in the youth and their vital role in our democracy,'' Allavaru said.

''In Youth Congress, members never back down against all odds to fight for the people of the country. We will continue these services with the same enthusiasm,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)