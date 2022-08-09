Left Menu

MP witnesses most atrocities against tribals, says Kamal Nath

The state Congress chief was speaking at Patalpani, where a temple of freedom fighter and tribal icon Tantya Bheel stands, on the occasion of World Tribal Day.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-08-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 16:50 IST
Former chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday alleged that members of tribal communities face ''maximum atrocities'' in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh even though the state is home to the largest tribal population in the country. The state Congress chief was speaking at Patalpani, where a temple of freedom fighter and tribal icon Tantya Bheel stands, on the occasion of World Tribal Day.

“The highest number of tribal persons reside in Madhya Pradesh, but I am pained by the fact that they are facing maximum atrocities in this state,” he said. Nath, who also offered prayers at the temple, alleged that his government had declared a holiday on World Tribal Day but the current government scrapped the decision. Despite the BJP's 18-year rule, tribal youths are still struggling to get jobs, Nath claimed.

They do not want a ''contract or commission,'' but only seek employment, he said.

Nobody can stop Congress from coming to power after the next year's Assembly elections, Nath claimed. PTI HWP MAS KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

