MP witnesses most atrocities against tribals, says Kamal Nath

Former chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday alleged that members of tribal communities face ''maximum atrocities'' in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh even though the state is home to the largest tribal population in the country. The state Congress chief was speaking at Patalpani, where a temple of freedom fighter and tribal icon Tantya Bheel stands, on the occasion of World Tribal Day.

“The highest number of tribal persons reside in Madhya Pradesh, but I am pained by the fact that they are facing maximum atrocities in this state,” he said. Nath, who also offered prayers at the temple, alleged that his government had declared a holiday on World Tribal Day but the current government scrapped the decision. Despite the BJP's 18-year rule, tribal youths are still struggling to get jobs, Nath claimed.

They do not want a ''contract or commission,'' but only seek employment, he said.

Nobody can stop Congress from coming to power after the next year's Assembly elections, Nath claimed. PTI HWP MAS KRK KRK

