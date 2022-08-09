Nitish Kumar resigns as Chief Minister of Bihar, breaks alliance with BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned on Tuesday breaking his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kumar, earlier in the day, held a meeting with the JD(U) leaders to discuss his next future political moves. He then sought time from Governor Phagu Chauhan.

Around 4 pm, Kumar arrived at Raj Bhavan and met Governor Phagu Chauhan and apprised him of his decision to quit as the state chief minister. Earlier, in the JD(U) meeting today, all MLAs and MPs of the party supported chief minister Kumar's decision and said that they were with him. They also asserted that they will continue to support Kumar in his decision.

Police personnel were seen deployed in force outside the chief minister's residence.According to sources, many JD(U) legislators told chief minister Kumar in today's meeting that the alliance with the BJP had weakened them since 2020. Without naming Chirag Paswan, the legislators are reported to have recalled the actions of former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief during the 2020 state assembly polls while warning the CM that if they were not alert, it would not be good for the party.

Paswan had fielded his own candidates in all seats fought by the JD(U) in the 2020 polls, in what some have alleged was part of a plot of the BJP to consolidate its hold in the ruling coalition in the state. Meanwhile, a meeting of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan opposition alliance was also held here today at former chief minister Rabri Devi's residence with the participation of leaders of the CPI-ML and the Congress - part of the Opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance in the state.

According to sources, after the meeting Rashtriya Janata Dal MLAs, MLCs and Rajya Sabha MP authorised party leader Tejashwi Yadav to take a decision and asserted their support to him. According to sources, Congress and Left parties MLAs have also expressed their supported to Yadav. Sources said that RJD party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is closely watching the developments but everything was being done by Tejashwi Yadav.Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya took to Twitter to post about an impending political change in the state."Get ready for the coronation, lantern holder", she tweeted in Hindi and added a 'victory' emoticon to it.

The RJD-led Opposition in the state has said that it will welcome any re-alignment in Bihar's ruling coalition without the BJP.Ahead of the RJD convened meeting today, Congress Bihar legislature party leader Ajit Sharma said: "If Nitish Kumar comes, we'll welcome him. If he comes we will support him.A meeting of Mahagathbandhan is being held. We should take a decision to support (him) by considering Nitish Kumar as the CM but we'll be able to tell you only after the meeting."Bihar BJP leaders also met at deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad's residence in Patna on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)