Left Menu

AAP local leader in Kerala assaulted by CPI(M) workers

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-08-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 17:55 IST
AAP local leader in Kerala assaulted by CPI(M) workers
  • Country:
  • India

A local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has complained of being attacked by ruling CPI(M) workers at the office of a village panchayat in this north Kerala district, the visuals of which went viral on social media platforms.

Sawad Alipra, the Wandoor assembly constituency convenor of AAP and an RTI activist, alleged that he was assaulted at the Mampad panchayat office by a group of people led by Marxist party leader and president of the panchayat Srinivasan on Sunday evening.

As the visuals went viral on social media, several people came out criticising the ruling party workers over the incident.

Alipra, a former local secretary of the CPI(M) before joining the AAP, said he went to the panchayat to know the status of the two complaints that he had filed earlier regarding some local issues.

''I was beaten up on my face and dragged at the office without any provocation. They kicked me out of the gate,'' he told TV channels on Tuesday.

He said one of his party colleagues, who accompanied him, managed to take the visuals of the assault in his mobile phone and otherwise the incident would not have come to the public fore.

He also said a complaint was lodged with the Nilambur police in this regard.

When contacted, Nilambur police said a case has been registered based on the complaint of Alipra and an investigation is going on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1.7 billion years after the universe's beginning

Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1....

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022