Nitish Kumar finally realised his mistake, says Former MP Ali Anwar

Former Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Ali Anwar on Tuesday welcomed the JD(U)'s decision to quit NDA and join the RJD-led Mahagathabandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar and said that after five years Nitish Kumar had realized his mistake. Ali Anwar said that he had from the JD(U) in protest against Nitish Kumar's decision to join the NDA again in 2017.

Speaking to ANI, former Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar said, "first I welcome the decision of Nitish Kumar to join the grand alliance again and it is good for the larger interest of the people of Bihar. I want to repeat again that Nitish Kumar committed a big mistake to quit the RJD alliance and deciding to join NDA in 2017 and today he has corrected it". Anwar said that the formation of a new alliance and government in Bihar will impact not only the state but also the entire north India politics including Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Nitish Kumar has to play a big role in the coming days at national level, he said.

"This is a big setback for BJP in a state like Bihar and without Nitish Kumar's support BJP has to face a difficult time in Bihar" Anwar added. (ANI)

