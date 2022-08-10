Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat today

With the aim to expand its political influence in other states including Gujarat where elections are slated to be held later this year, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a visit to North Gujarat on Wednesday. He will address a meeting at Townhall in Palanpur.

"Kejriwal will be arriving in North Gujarat on August 10 where he will hold a town hall event in Palanpur that will be attended by people from all walks of life," said AAP Gujarat spokesperson Yogesh Jadwani. This will be Kejriwal's 10th visit to the state in the past four months and the third within 10 days. Prior to this, Kejriwal had visited Surat and Veraval in Gir Somnath, and then, Jamnagar and Chhota Udepur.

Earlier, Delhi CM held a rally in Bodeli where he slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress and made a bunch of promises ranging from providing a free electricity supply to improving the healthcare services in the state. Lashing out at the Centre for disturbing the peaceful atmosphere of the country, Delhi Chief Minister demanded the central government to provide good free education, healthcare, 300 units of electricity and unemployment allowance for people in the country.

"An atmosphere is being created that giving free education, free electricity and free water is a crime. They (BJP) waived off debt worth Rs 10 lakh crore of some people. It is being said amongst people that some of them are their friends. No one is talking about it," said Kejriwal while addressing a short presser today. Kejriwal said, "As we celebrate 75 years of Independence, I demand the Central government to provide good free education, healthcare, 300 units of electricity and unemployment allowance in the country. Those who call it 'Revdi' are traitors of the country."

In a sharp attack against its opponents, Kejriwal on Sunday said that Gujarat Congress will soon merge with the Gujarat BJP unit as they have "love brewing" between them. "The election of Gujarat will be between AAP and BJP. Gujarat Congress is going to merge with Gujarat BJP. (I love you) ILU-ILU of BJP-Congress will end. On one hand, there is "27 years of misrule" of the BJP and on the other hand, there is "new politics" of AAP," Kejriwal said.

Keeping the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections in mind, Kejriwal on Sunday made a bunch of promises for the people of Gujarat ranging from providing a free electricity supply to improving the healthcare services in the state. Meanwhile, Jamnagar former mayor and senior BJP leader Kanaksinh Jadeja joined AAP during the two-day visit of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader claimed that about 25 lakh households in Punjab have just recently got electricity bills of zero rupees and many of the people residing in Delhi are also privileged for the same. Notably, AAP is in power both in Punjab and Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal was on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Saturday as part of his campaign ahead of the Assembly polls likely to be held in December this year. (ANI)

