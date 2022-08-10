Left Menu

Japan Unification Church head says move to cut lawmakers' ties is unfortunate

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-08-2022 13:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's instruction to ruling party members to cut ties to the Unification Church is unfortunate if true, the local head of the church said on Wednesday.

Tomihiro Tanaka, president of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, spoke to reporters amid an outcry over the church's connections to some lawmakers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

