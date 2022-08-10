Nitish takes oath as Bihar CM, Tejashwi as his deputy
Patna | Updated: 10-08-2022
JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as Bihar chief minister for the eight time in a ceremony at Raj Bhawan.
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav was administered the oath of office as deputy chief minister.
The no-frills ceremony comes a day after Kumar snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' government.
