Prashant Kishor dismisses talk of 'alternate national Oppn' , says political developments in Bihar specific to state

Poll strategist Prashant Kishore who was a former JD(U) leader on Wednesday said that with Nitish Kumar exiting the NDA alliance and forming a new government with RJD and other Opposition parties he hopes that the Bihar chief minister stands firm on the alliance and fulfills the aspirations of the people of the state. "I see what's happening now in the context of the era of political instability in Bihar. Since 2013-14, this is the sixth attempt to form govt in Bihar. Formations are changed when one's political or administrative expectations are not fulfilled," Kishor told ANI.

He pointed out that the era of "political instability" has been ongoing for the past 10 years in the state and that Nitish Kumar as remained the only constant in all this is the main actor and catalyst of the situation. "I hope political stability returns to Bihar now. Nitish Kumar has said that he is starting a new chapter. I hope he fulfills the aspirations of the people of Bihar," he said.Kishor, who was JDU's national vice-president from October 2018 to January 2020, said that it remains to be seen "whether or not the new government will function better than the previous government".

"This era of political instability has been ongoing for the past 10 years, and this is in that direction. Nitish Kumar is the main actor, catalyst...As a citizen of Bihar, you can only expect that he stands firm on the formation he has now built," he said. "People of Bihar will expect that this new formation (JD (U) and RJD) lasts, and its priorities should be in sync with the people's aspirations. What needs to be seen is whether or not the new government will function better than the previous government," Kishor added.

Speaking about the role of Tejashwi Yadav, who was Nitish Kumar's deputy in the previous Mahagathbandhan government and is likely to be sworn again later today, Kishor said that he is likely to play a major role in the running of the new formation. "Tejashwi Yadav is the leader of the single largest party in Bihar, and probably he will play a major role in running this new formation. The people will be able to see how he functions in this new government," he said.

The poll strategist also dismissed speculations that Nitish Kumar had ambitions where he sees himself pitching against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the chair. Kishor said that the political developments in Bihar are specific to the state. "I believe the latest political developments in Bihar are specific to the state. I don't think this is done with the thought of creating an alternate Opposition on a national level in the country," he said.

As Nitish Kumar dumped his ally BJP to form a new government with Mahagathbandhan including RJD in Bihar, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today questioned the change of stance by the JD(U) leader while also accusing him of siding with "corruption and Congressism". Prasad also asked if Kumar's politics which is around "non-Congressism", has finished, adding that it was the BJP that made him a big leader.

"You returned to BJP in 2017 due to corruption, and now you returned to Mahagathbandhan again. What are you? Nitish Kumar has been a non-Congress leader. His politics is around non-Congressism. Is that finished? Compromise with corruption and non-Congressism! Nitish Kumar sided with corruption and Congressism. Congratulations. People will give a reply in LS and Assembly polls," he said. "I would say the BJP made Nitish Kumar a big leader on its shoulders. Atal ji made him Railway Minister, Chief Minister of Bihar, and a CM candidate in 2005 despite the opposition from the JDU leaders. Arun Singh had announced that we would contest along with JDU in the 2024 and in 2025 Assembly elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Since when was it being plotted?" Prasad added.

RJD's Manoj Jha who is an MP in Rajya Sabha said that Bihar has given a "message". It's not only a government that'll take the oath, it's 'ghar wapasi' of 2017-2020 mandate. It's very important, especially in an era where BJP has decided to mangle democratic values - that only they would remain. Bihar gave a message. It's an oath of the people of Bihar," Jha told ANI.

Seven parties including 164 MLAs along with independent MLA are in our Mahagathbandhan, Nitish Kumar said at a joint presser with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav after meeting Bihar Governor on Tuesday. (ANI)

