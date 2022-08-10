Digital media is facing credibility issue, says Fadnavis

Left Menu

The digital media is facing a credibility problem, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Wednesday.He was speaking after inaugurating the new Thane office of the Marathi daily Lokmat. He also praised the way the new generation of the Darda family is running the Lokmat group, and said he has had long-standing relations with the media house.

Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The digital media is facing a credibility problem, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Wednesday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the new Thane office of the Marathi daily Lokmat. News media are undergoing a transformation with changing technology, the BJP leader said, adding that media outlets must adopt a ''360 degrees approach'' if they want to survive. The digital media is losing its trustworthiness as content is sometimes published without proper vetting, the deputy CM said. He also praised the way the new generation of the Darda family is running the Lokmat group, and said he has had long-standing relations with the media house.

