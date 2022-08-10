We have sought common minimum programme: CPIML(L)

Left Menu

The CPIML L Wednesday said it is seeking a common minimum programme from the new Bihar government while promising outside support to it.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-08-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 19:26 IST
The CPIML (L) Wednesday said it is seeking a common minimum programme from the new Bihar government while promising outside support to it. The party which has a dozen MLAs in Bihar assembly and was a key player in the drama surrounding Nitish Kumar’s move to embrace the `Mahagathbandhan’, said that it will work to provide a bridge between the civil society's demands and the new government in the state. “We are proposing that a common minimum programme of the new government be created,” Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary of the CPIML (L) said at a press conference held here on Wednesday.

''We do not wish to be in the ministry,'' Bhattacharya said, while promising ''creative and critical cooperation from outside'' to the new government in Bihar.

He said that the party will provide policy inputs and help the government in policy making and implementation.

''If the government moves in this direction as an anti-BJP dispensation should, then certainly our cooperation will be there,'' he said.

