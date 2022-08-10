Left Menu

Biden says inflation may be easing but people are 'still hurting'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 20:00 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that inflation is showing signs of moderating but that more work is needed to make consumers' lives easier.

"We're seeing some signs that inflation may be beginning to moderate," Biden said after a report showing that consumer prices stayed the same in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline. "People were still hurting, but zero inflation."

