Raj state panel discusses investment projects

The state empowered committee (SEC) on investment on Wednesday discussed projects for consideration of a special package under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme-2019, an official release said.

The projects are from varied sectors like energy, agro, EV, textile and manufacturing sectors assuring to generate more than 14,000 job opportunities in the state.

The recommendations were made in the 38th meeting of the SEC held under chairmanship of Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, the release said.

These proposals shall now be submitted for final decision to the Board of Investment (BIP) under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Veenu Gupta said that the state government is witnessing huge investment opportunities in varied sectors and the BIP team is committed to make them reality on ground.

The investors have expressed confidence in the policies of the state government.

