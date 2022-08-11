Left Menu

Paraguay ex-president Lugo to undergo surgery for brain hemorrhage

Former Paraguayan President Fernando Lugo will undergo surgery on Wednesday evening to contain a hemorrhage caused by a stroke he suffered earlier in the day and which forced him to be put into a medically induced coma, a senator from Lugo's party said. The 71-year-old Lugo, who is a senator and governed from 2008 to 2012, will undergo an intravenous intervention to try to control bleeding in the back of his brain, doctor and legislator Jorge Querey said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2022 07:41 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 07:41 IST
Paraguay ex-president Lugo to undergo surgery for brain hemorrhage

Former Paraguayan President Fernando Lugo will undergo surgery on Wednesday evening to contain a hemorrhage caused by a stroke he suffered earlier in the day and which forced him to be put into a medically induced coma, a senator from Lugo's party said.

The 71-year-old Lugo, who is a senator and governed from 2008 to 2012, will undergo an intravenous intervention to try to control bleeding in the back of his brain, doctor and legislator Jorge Querey said. He did not rule out the possibility of further surgery. "The injury has not grown in a significant way that is life threatening at this time, but ... it has had a small expansion," he said.

Lugo has been sedated and connected to a respirator since he was hospitalized after an ischemic stroke. Querey said Lugo's "neurological picture is not yet controlled."

Lugo is a former Catholic bishop who left the priesthood to become a politician. He is a prominent leader of the leftist Frente Guasu coalition. During his administration, Lugo was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, which he recovered from after receiving treatment in Brazil.

Lugo was removed from office and replaced by his vice president in a political trial in 2012, after a confrontation between police and peasants in which 17 people were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
2
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022