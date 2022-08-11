Left Menu

New Italian centrist group aims to fight left and right 'populism'

The centrist pact came after the Azione party led by Carlo Calenda surprisingly decided to quit the centre-left alliance, citing the presence of parties who failed to support Draghi as one of the reasons. "A serious and pragmatic alternative to the right-wing and left-wing populism that has devastated this country ... was born today," Calenda wrote on Twitter after signing off on the deal with the Italia Viva party of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 11-08-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 17:17 IST
New Italian centrist group aims to fight left and right 'populism'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

The leaders of a newly-formed Italian centrist group said on Thursday their pact will offer an alternative to "populist" rightist and leftist parties at a national election scheduled next month.

The Sept. 25 ballot was called following the collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's broad unity administration in July after some key parties snubbed a confidence vote. The former European Central Bank chief resigned, but agreed to stay on as acting premier. The centrist pact came after the Azione party led by Carlo Calenda surprisingly decided to quit the centre-left alliance, citing the presence of parties who failed to support Draghi as one of the reasons.

"A serious and pragmatic alternative to the right-wing and left-wing populism that has devastated this country ... was born today," Calenda wrote on Twitter after signing off on the deal with the Italia Viva party of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. Azione and Italia Viva are polling at around 4% together. According to a study on Tuesday they would get just around 23 seats in the two houses of parliament, with the likely effect of boosting the overall conservative majority.

Polls show that a conservative alliance led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy - which also includes Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia - is poised to win an outright majority. Italy's election law favours parties that form broad alliances.

The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) has also formed an alliance with several small centrist and leftist allies, while the 5-Star Movement will almost certainly run alone. "Italy needs us to avoid the populist nightmare and return to dreaming of good politics," Italia Viva leader Renzi wrote on Facebook, saying Calenda will be the frontrunner of the centrist campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022