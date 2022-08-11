Uddhav-led Sena asks Assembly Speaker to include its representatives in Business Advisory Committee

A delegation of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena on Thursday met Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and asked him to include its MLAs in the House Business Advisory Committee (BAC). Sunil Prabhu, the chief whip appointed by Thackeray, said as the Thackeray-led party remains the original Sena, its representatives should be part of the BAC which decides the business of the House during a session.

The party recommended that he (Prabhu) and Ajay Choudhary be included in the BAC, Prabhu added.

Choudhary was appointed the leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party replacing Eknath Shinde after the latter rebelled and brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government in June. The appointments of both Prabhu and Chaudhary were contested by the rebel camp led by Shinde who is now Maharashtra chief minister.

The Shinde faction appointed Bharatshet Gogawale as the chief whip. Currently, the Shiv Sena is represented by rebel MLAs Uday Samant and Dada Bhuse in the BAC. “We met the speaker and asked him to appoint our representatives to the BAC. He said he will take a legal opinion and decide,” Prabhu said.

Ajay Choudhary, who was also part of the delegation, said they told the speaker that the Supreme Court had not given any ruling as to who controls the Shiv Sena, hence the representatives of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction should be part of the BAC. Of total 55 MLAs of the Shiv Sena, 40 MLAs are part of the Shinde faction.

The monsoon session of the Assembly will be held from August 17 to 25.

