Left Menu

BJP using festival of independence for its own gains: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the BJP is appropriating the festival of independence to its purpose which is an insult to the martyrs.BJP is pursuing its own interests in the name of nationalism, he said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-08-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 18:48 IST
BJP using festival of independence for its own gains: Akhilesh
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the BJP is appropriating the festival of independence to its purpose which is an insult to the martyrs.

BJP is pursuing its own interests in the name of nationalism, he said. ''BJP only knows how to fulfil their 'swarthwaad'(selfishness) in the name of 'Rashtrawaad' (nationalism). They do not care for democracy,” Akhilesh said in a statement.

“Instead of connecting the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ with the enthusiasm of life, their attempt is to give it a BJP colour, which is an insult to the martyrs who died for the freedom of the country,'' he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that the RSS and BJP leaders who are now preaching patriotism in the name of Amrit Mahotsav, never respected the national flag.

He also alleged that the BJP’s flag campaign has given rise to a variety of malpractices.

''Somewhere the 'tiranga yatra' of BJP has turned into a ‘danga yatra.’ In some places, the wrong tricolour is being distributed. Shops selling flags have opened in BJP offices. Money is being extracted from students in schools and employees in offices,'' said Akhilesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
4
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022