Soon after taking oath, VP Dhankhar interacts with Rajya Sabha officials

Soon after assuming charge as the 14th Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday visited his office as the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and interacted with officials.

Dhankhar arrived at his Parliament House office in the afternoon and met Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

He also met Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody and other senior officers of the Secretariat.

He interacted with the officials and gathered details on his role as the Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to him at a swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prior to the oath taking, Dhankhar visited Rajghat and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

