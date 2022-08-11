Left Menu

Soon after taking oath, VP Dhankhar interacts with Rajya Sabha officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 20:56 IST
Soon after taking oath, VP Dhankhar interacts with Rajya Sabha officials
  • Country:
  • India

Soon after assuming charge as the 14th Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday visited his office as the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and interacted with officials.

Dhankhar arrived at his Parliament House office in the afternoon and met Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

He also met Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody and other senior officers of the Secretariat.

He interacted with the officials and gathered details on his role as the Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to him at a swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prior to the oath taking, Dhankhar visited Rajghat and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022