Soon after taking oath, VP Dhankhar interacts with Rajya Sabha officials
- Country:
- India
Soon after assuming charge as the 14th Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday visited his office as the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and interacted with officials.
Dhankhar arrived at his Parliament House office in the afternoon and met Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.
He also met Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody and other senior officers of the Secretariat.
He interacted with the officials and gathered details on his role as the Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament.
Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to him at a swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Prior to the oath taking, Dhankhar visited Rajghat and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Opposition to request Rajya Sabha Chairman to revoke suspension of MPs: Kharge
Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted again
Rajya Sabha adopts motion to suspend AAP member Sanjay Singh for remaining part of week for 'unruly behaviour'.
AAP member Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remaining part of week
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon due to Opp protests