Pavan Varma quits TMC
Former Rajya Sabha MP Pavan K Varma on Friday resigned from the Trinamool Congress, nearly nine months after joining the Mamata Banerjee-led party.Varma, a former JDU MP, had joined TMC in November last year.Dear MamataOfficial Ji, Please accept my resignation from the AITCofficial. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K.
- Country:
- India
Former Rajya Sabha MP Pavan K Varma on Friday resigned from the Trinamool Congress, nearly nine months after joining the Mamata Banerjee-led party.
Varma, a former JD(U) MP, had joined TMC in November last year.
''Dear @MamataOfficial Ji, Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K. Varma,'' he tweeted.
Varma was appointed TMC national vice-president in December 2021. However, after the formation of the new office bearers’ committee in February this year, he was not given any formal post in the party.
According to TMC sources, he had been maintaining a distance from the party leadership since the last few months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gymnastics congress moved to let Russian officials attend
Chhattisgarh: No-trust motion against Congress govt defeated
Smriti Irani demands apology from Congress for Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark
BJP accuses Congress of 'demeaning' President Murmu
Smriti Irani demands apology from Congress, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' Murmu remark