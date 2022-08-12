Pavan Varma quits TMC

Former Rajya Sabha MP Pavan K Varma on Friday resigned from the Trinamool Congress, nearly nine months after joining the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Varma, a former JD(U) MP, had joined TMC in November last year.

''Dear @MamataOfficial Ji, Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K. Varma,'' he tweeted.

Varma was appointed TMC national vice-president in December 2021. However, after the formation of the new office bearers’ committee in February this year, he was not given any formal post in the party.

According to TMC sources, he had been maintaining a distance from the party leadership since the last few months.

