'Jungle raj' has returned to Bihar, claims BJP

The BJP alleged on Friday that ''jungle raj'' has returned to Bihar with the RJD-JD(U) government assuming power in the state as it cited a string of murders and other crimes to attack the alliance.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference that several people, including journalists, have been killed and a temple priest was beheaded since the two parties joined hands to form the government after the Janata Dal (United) snapped ties with the saffron party.

He also cited cases of sexual assault against women, loot, and the death of six people in Chhapra after drinking spurious liquor.

''Disorder is spreading in the state at a fast pace. It will not be an exaggeration to say that 'jungle raj' returns to Bihar,'' Patra said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has associated the rule of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the state with 'jungle raj' (lawlessness).

He claimed that the BJP's presence in the state government earlier worked as a restraining influence on crime even though the party did not have home or excise departments.

Patra also attacked Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his reported comments on his party's promise of providing 10 lakh jobs.

The BJP leader said Yadav claimed that the promise, made before the 2020 assembly polls in the state, was linked to him becoming the chief minister. It is about him becoming the chief minister, he said. ''The BJP has been fighting against this promotion of family rule,'' he added.

The Bihar deputy chief minister has also asserted that his newly formed government will ''deliver'' on the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs that he had made while spearheading the RJD's campaign during the assembly elections in 2020.

