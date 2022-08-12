Tamil Nadu's chief secretary writes to district collectors to ensure hoisting of Tricolour across local bodies

Amid the ongoing "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu wrote to all district collectors directing them to ensure the hoisting of the Tricolour on 75th Independence Day in all local bodies. It is a tradition for people's elected leaders to hoist the national flag on the Independence Day celebrations in all head office premises from the Chennai Chief Secretariat to the village panchayats.

The official also instructed the chiefs to ensure mass participation by members of the general public and said, "Likewise in the Gram Sabha meeting to be held on the upcoming Independence Day in all Gram Panchayats. Leaders and representatives elected by the people without any caste discrimination. I would also request you to ensure mass participation by members of the general public." He also notified about the helplines in case of any problems in its implementation.

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the historic SC judgement of January 23, 2004 that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India. Lauding the Centre and the Prime Minister for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Naveen Jindal has appealed to every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto. (ANI)

