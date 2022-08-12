UK PM Boris Johnson says he is appalled that author Rushdie was stabbed
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he was appalled that author Salman Rushdie had been stabbed. "Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend. We are all hoping he is okay," Johnson said on Twitter.
"Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend. Right now my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is okay," Johnson said on Twitter.
