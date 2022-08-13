Left Menu

Tricolour is symbol of self-awareness, says Fadnavis during 'Tiranga Padyatra'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the tricolour is not just a flag, but a symbol of self-awareness.Fadnavis was speaking at a gathering during the Tiranga Padyatra foot march organised here by the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, where Union minister Nitin Gadkari, the partys newly-appointed state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.Some other party leaders and workers took part in the padyatra that was taken out from Trisharan square to Shatabdi square in the morning.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-08-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 14:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Some other party leaders and workers took part in the padyatra that was taken out from Trisharan square to Shatabdi square in the morning. The event was organised as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

''The tricolour is not just a flag, but a symbol of our 'atmabhan' (self-awareness). Our soldiers get inspiration from the tricolour while fighting for the country,'' Fadnavis said.

''A soldier dreams that if he wins, he will wear the tricolour and if he attains martyrdom, he will be wrapped in it,'' he added.

Fadnavis appealed to the people to hoist the national flag in their houses as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

