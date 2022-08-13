Congress need not teach patriotism to us: Union Minister Karandlaje

Congress need not teach patriotism to the RSS, and the Sangh Parivar does not want lessons from the very people who joined hands with Pakistan and China, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters in Udupi, she alleged that Congress is a party of people who insulted India in Italy and Europe.

Karandlaje said the Congress had always found pleasure in belittling the RSS and claims it alone won freedom. “There is patriotism in the body and mind of RSS,” she said.

Though Mahatma Gandhi had asked Congress leaders to disband the party after the freedom struggle, they still cling to the old banyan tree planted by their forefathers, she said.

The Minister said during its rule, the Congress could not take any legal action against the RSS. The motto of the RSS is to propagate patriotism and protect the country, she said.

The Minister condemned the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru at Bellare in Sullia recently. “We fail to understand the psyche of people who murder innocent Hindu youths,” she said, adding Nettar was never involved in activities against any section and always worked for the people.

The assailants and perpetrators behind the murder should be awarded stringent punishment, the Minister said. The probe into the case should also find out the motive behind the murder and the financing of criminal groups.

She said the NIA would investigate into the case in all angles and find out the perpetrators. “I have requested the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that the killers are strictly punished and he has responded positively,” she said.

Urging people to participate in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Karandlaje said the tricolour should be hoisted in front of every house in the country.

