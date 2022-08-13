Left Menu

DPCC report showed in 16 out of 26 STPs samples failed tests, claims Delhi BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 18:10 IST
The Delhi BJP on Saturday claimed a recent government report has shown that samples from 16 sewage treatment plants have failed quality tests and demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal fix responsibility in the matter.

No reaction was immediately available from the Delhi government over the claims.

The BJP's Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta said he will write to Lt Governor V K Saxena demanding action over the sub-standard performance of the sewage treatment plants (STPs) of the Delhi government.

The party's workers will also stage a protest outside Kejriwal's residence, he said in a press conference.

''A recent report by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has shown that in 16 out of 26 STPs, the samples did not meet the specified chemical parameters, including that of biological oxygen demand,'' Gupta said.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the Kejriwal government never answered questions over Delhi-related issues, be it water supply, pollution or public transport.

''Kejriwal does not answer when we ask him questions on these issues in Delhi Assembly. He is also not ready to debate on open platforms including media,'' Bidhuri said.

The report on failed samples of STPs is not prepared by the BJP. It is brought out by Delhi government agency DPCC and the Delhi chief minister must answer and fix responsibility, he added.

