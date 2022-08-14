EU's Borrell condemns attack on Salman Rushdie

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday that he "strongly" condemns the attack on writer Salman Rushdie.

"International rejection of such criminal actions, which violate fundamental rights and freedoms, is the only path towards a better and more peaceful world", Borrell said in his tweet https://twitter.com/JosepBorrellF/status/1558529740402790402.

