PM Modi pays homage to all those who lost their lives during partition
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to all those who lost their lives during partition, and applauded the resilience as well as grit of those who suffered during that tragic period of history.
Prime Minister Modi had announced last year that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people.
''Today, on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition, and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history,'' Modi said in a tweet.
Pakistan was carved out as a separate country after the division of India by the British in 1947. Millions of people were displaced and many lakhs of them lost their lives in the communal violence that followed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- British
- Modi
- Pakistan
- India
ALSO READ
Energy and power sectors to play huge role in accelerating India's progress in the next 25 years, says PM Narendra Modi.
British businesses turning away from China, industry group says
British PM wishes England good luck in women's soccer final
BJP-JDU will contest elections together in 2024, Narendra Modi will be BJP's PM candidate: Amit Shah
Racism not a factor in British PM race, says Rishi Sunak