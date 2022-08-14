Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 17:03 IST
Fadnavis gets Home; Shinde to handle Urban Development
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday allocated the crucial Home portfolio to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde, who expanded his two-member cabinet on August 9 by inducting 18 ministers, has kept the Urban Development portfolio with himself.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said Fadnavis will also handle the Finance and Planning ministry, and BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will be the new Revenue minister.

BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has been made the Forest minister, a portfolio he handled earlier.

Former state BJP president Chandrakant Patil is the new minister for higher and technical education, He will also look after parliamentary affairs.

From the Shinde-led group of Shiv Sena rebels, Deepak Kesarkar is the new minister for school education, while Abdul Sattar has been given the Agriculture portfolio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

