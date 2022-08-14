Nadda partakes in silent procession to mark India's partition in 1947
He was joined by Delhi BJP leaders and workers, including its president Adesh Gupta. India gained Independence on August 15, 1947 amid large-scale violence and migration of people, as Punjab and Bengal were divided and Pakistan was formed. PTI VIT SRY
BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday participated in a silent procession here marking partition of the country in 1947 and the tragedy associated with it.
