Left Menu

Nadda partakes in silent procession to mark India's partition in 1947

He was joined by Delhi BJP leaders and workers, including its president Adesh Gupta. India gained Independence on August 15, 1947 amid large-scale violence and migration of people, as Punjab and Bengal were divided and Pakistan was formed. PTI VIT SRY

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 19:06 IST
Nadda partakes in silent procession to mark India's partition in 1947
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday participated in a silent procession here marking partition of the country in 1947 and the tragedy associated with it.

On the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', he led the procession from Jantar Mantar to Connaught Place. He was joined by Delhi BJP leaders and workers, including its president Adesh Gupta. India gained Independence on August 15, 1947 amid large-scale violence and migration of people, as Punjab and Bengal were divided and Pakistan was formed. PTI VIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022