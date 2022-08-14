Left Menu

AAP MLAs, ministers participate in Har Haath Tiranga campaign

Various Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and ministers on Sunday participated in the Delhi governments Har Haath Tiranga campaign to mark the countrys 75th anniversary of independence. Today, Delhi took the same Tiranga in their hands to unite on the eve of 76th Independence Day and pledged to make India the number one country of the world.

14-08-2022
Various Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and ministers on Sunday participated in the Delhi government's 'Har Haath Tiranga' campaign to mark the country's 75th anniversary of independence. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led the celebrations by participating in a concert at Thyagraj Stadium along with his deputy Manish Sisodia. The event also saw enthralling performances by popular singers Sukhwinder Singh and Asees Kaur.

As the clock struck five, Kejriwal, Sisodia along with Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar waved the tricolour to the tunes of Vande Mataram rendered by Singh.

At the event, Kejriwal urged everyone to come together to make India the number one country in the world. He also lamented the fact that many countries, even after gaining independence after India, surpassed our nation. Environment Minister Gopal Rai also marked the occasion along with some party workers at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam participated in a programme in his constituency, Seemapuri.

Atishi participated in the celebrations at Kalkaji’s Govindpuri Gurudwara. ''The 'Tiranga' (tricolour) once united the country against the British in 1947. Today, Delhi took the same Tiranga in their hands to unite on the eve of 76th Independence Day and pledged to make India the number one country of the world. It is the courage of our freedom fighters that inspires the 'aam aadmi' (common man) of this country to rise, and do something for the country, even after 75 long years,'' she said. Noting that the country has become independent thanks to our freedom fighters, she said we have ''still not fulfilled their dream''. ''We all need to pledge to not rest until we fulfil the dreams of our freedom fighters, to ensure no one sleeps hungry, every child gets excellent education and every citizen of this country avails best-in-class healthcare,'' the AAP leader added. PTI SLB SRY

