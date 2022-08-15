RSS founder Hedgewar's memories to be made permanent in MP: CM Chouhan on Independence Day

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced to make memories of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder KB Hedgewar "permanent" in the state and a memorial for heroes of the country's freedom struggle.

Addressing the state's main function on the country's 76th Independence Day in Bhopal's Motilal Nehru Stadium amid heavy rains, Chouhan also announced to provide one lakh government jobs within a year to youth and a housing scheme for those not covered under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

On the occasion, Chouhan hoisted the national flag and took the salute of the combined march past of various security personnel.

He also gave away the President's police medals for meritorious and commendable services.

"Keshav Baliram Hedgewar had dedicated his entire life for the country and freedom struggle. His memories are associated with Rampayli in Balaghat district. We will make his freedom struggle-related memories permanent in Rampayli," Chouhan said. A memorial named 'Veer Bharat Smarak' will also be developed in the state Bhopal comprising statues of revolutionaries and heroes of the freedom struggle, besides showcasing their lifespan, the CM said.

He also announced to roll out a new youth policy and constitution of the Rajya Yuva Salahkar Parishad (state youth advisory council) and said recruitments for one lakh government jobs will be made within the next one year.

The state government will organise 'Rojgar Diwas' every month to provide benefits of the government's self-employment schemes to two lakh youth in a year, he said.

The MP government is committed to provide land for the construction of houses in the entire state, he said.

"Swaraj colonies will be developed on 21,000 acres of land freed from land mafia in a bid to provide houses to the poor. I also announce the Chief Minister Jan Awas Yojana for those who are not eligible under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana," Chouhan said.

MP cabinet ministers also hoisted the tricolour at functions held in different districts headquarters of the state.

