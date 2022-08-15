2 hurt in clash between TRS, BJP cadres during 'padayatra' in Telangana

Two persons suffered injuries when a clash broke out between the supporters of the ruling TRS and the BJP during state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's ongoing 'padayatra' in Jangaon district of Telangana on Monday.

The clash, including stone-pelting, occurred at Devaruppala in the district and two persons suffered minor injuries, police said.

Both sides are expected to lodge complain with the police on the incident, they said.

Kumar, who resumed his 'padayatra' after the incident, alleged that ''TRS goons'' pelted stones leaving two BJP activists injured.

''TRS goons pelted stones leaving 2 @BJP4Telangana karyakartas injured during #PrajaSangramaYatra3 at Devaruppala on #IndependenceDay. ''Is this Gandhian politics preached by TRS?,'' he tweeted.

Though BJP is peacefully carrying out the 'padayatra', the TRS is creating unrest, he said.

Alleging that ''police behaved like TRS karyakartas'', the State BJP president said he spoke to DGP M Mahendar Reddy and sought immediate action on the incident.

Meanwhile, State Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who spoke to reporters at Jangaon, said the BJP should say as to what it has done for people.

Observing that a lot of development has taken place during the TRS regime, he said Sanjay Kumar should first understand the welfare and development that took place on the ground.

Kumar began the third phase of his 'padayatra' on August 2 from the temple town of Yadadri.

