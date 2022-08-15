Left Menu

Left leader Nallakannu donates prize money to TN govt

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-08-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 20:29 IST
Left leader Nallakannu donates prize money to TN govt
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Left leader R Nallakannu on Sunday gave the Rs 10 lakh prize money he received from Chief Minister M K Stalin to the Public Relief Fund, together with his contribution of Rs 5,000.

As part of the Independence Day Celebrations, Stalin conferred the state government's Eminent Tamilian Award (Thagaisal Tamizhar Virudhu) for 2022 on veteran Communist Party of India leader, the 96-year old R Nallakannu.

The award, with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, is in honour of the Left leader's 80 years of service to the poor, ordinary and marginalised sections of people and his participation in the freedom movement, the citation said. Immediately on receipt of the cheque, Nallakannu handed over to Stalin the cheque (prize money of Rs 10 lakh) in addition to his own contribution of Rs 5,000 (in total, Rs 10,05,000) favouring the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. This gesture of the Communist leader was welcomed and lauded by people in social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022