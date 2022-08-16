Left Menu

Former Bihar minister Subhash Singh passes away

Former Bihar Minister and BJP leader Subhash Singh passed away at the AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 08:44 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 08:44 IST
Former Bihar minister Subhash Singh passes away
Former Bihar minister Subhash Singh (Photo/former Bihar Minister Tarkishore Prasad Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Bihar Minister and BJP leader Subhash Singh passed away at the AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Confirming the news development, former Bihar Minister Tarkishore Prasad, in a tweet wrote, "Heartfelt tributes to the former minister of Bihar government and MLA from Gopalganj, Subhash Singh on his death. May God give peace to his soul and strength to his bereaved family members to bear this loss. His death is an irreparable loss to the politics of Bihar and the BJP. Om Shanti."

Subash Singh was an elected member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2015 from Gopalganj. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022