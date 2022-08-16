BJP top brass to hold meeting with party's Bihar core group

Left Menu

The BJPs central leadership will hold a meeting with the partys Bihar unit leaders here on Tuesday, days after the JDU parted ways with it and formed a new government in the state.They are likely to deliberate upon the BJPs future course of action and the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, sources said, adding organisational changes may also come up for discussion.The meeting comes on a day Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his two-member cabinet, which, till now, included Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav besides him.

The BJP's central leadership will hold a meeting with the party's Bihar unit leaders here on Tuesday, days after the JD(U) parted ways with it and formed a new government in the state.

They are likely to deliberate upon the BJP's future course of action and the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, sources said, adding organisational changes may also come up for discussion.

The meeting comes on a day Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his two-member cabinet, which, till now, included Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav besides him. Thirty-one ministers took oath with the RJD getting a lion's share.

The BJP's national media co-incharge Sanjay Mayukh said, ''It's Jungle Raj 2.0 in Bihar. As far as the BJP is concerned we will raise our voice and take the issues of people from the road to Assembly.'' Mayukh, who is a BJP MLC in Bihar, said the meeting will firm up the party's strategy in the state in taking on the JD(U)-RJD government which he termed ''disjointed''.

The meeting will be chaired by BJP national president J P Nadda and the general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh will also be present.

According to the sources, Union Ministers Ashwini Choubey, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, and the party's senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sushil Modi – all of whom are from Bihar – are expected to attend the meeting The BJP's Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal, former deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, and former minister in the state government Shahnawaz Hussain are also likely to attend the meeting, they said.

This will be the first meeting of the state BJP leaders with the central leadership after Kumar snapped ties with it on August 9 and joined hands with the RJD-led alliance, which includes the Congress and the Left.

