Left Menu

Oppn MLAs "satisfied" with Assam govt's work, some may join BJP, claims party's state chief

Opposition legislators in the state Assembly are "happy and satisfied" with the developmental works being taken up by the incumbent government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita on Tuesday adding that "some of them may join the party in days to come."

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 16-08-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 13:47 IST
Oppn MLAs "satisfied" with Assam govt's work, some may join BJP, claims party's state chief
Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition legislators in the state Assembly are "happy and satisfied" with the developmental works being taken up by the incumbent government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita on Tuesday adding that "some of them may join the party in days to come." "Opposition legislators are happy and satisfied with the developmental activities that are being taken up in the state under the leadership of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma," Kalita told ANI.

On being asked about whether those Opposition legislators were from Congress and how many of them were in contact with the BJP, Kalita did not disclose anything, saying "only time will tell". Further, in reply to another question on BJP's prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kalita said he was confident that the party will get most of the seats.

After the 2021 Assembly polls in the state, a few opposition MLAs - reportedly three --joined BJP and later won their respective seats through by-polls. During the recent Presidential polls, many opposition MLAs were reported to have voted for the BJP and its alliance. The same things happened during an election to fill two Rajya Sabha seats from the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022