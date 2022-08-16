Oppn MLAs "satisfied" with Assam govt's work, some may join BJP, claims party's state chief

Opposition legislators in the state Assembly are "happy and satisfied" with the developmental works being taken up by the incumbent government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita on Tuesday adding that "some of them may join the party in days to come." "Opposition legislators are happy and satisfied with the developmental activities that are being taken up in the state under the leadership of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma," Kalita told ANI.

On being asked about whether those Opposition legislators were from Congress and how many of them were in contact with the BJP, Kalita did not disclose anything, saying "only time will tell". Further, in reply to another question on BJP's prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kalita said he was confident that the party will get most of the seats.

After the 2021 Assembly polls in the state, a few opposition MLAs - reportedly three --joined BJP and later won their respective seats through by-polls. During the recent Presidential polls, many opposition MLAs were reported to have voted for the BJP and its alliance. The same things happened during an election to fill two Rajya Sabha seats from the state. (ANI)

