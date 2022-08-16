Left Menu

Ex-CPI(M) MP from Bengal Rupchand Pal dies

The seven-time MP from Hooghly constituency in West Bengal was suffering from old age-related problems, the party official said. Pal died at a private hospital here after being admitted in the early hours of Tuesday, he said. He was elected from the Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency between 1980 and 2004.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:51 IST
Former CPI(M) MP Rupchand Pal died at a private hospital here on Tuesday, a party official said.

He was 85.

The seven-time MP from Hooghly constituency in West Bengal was suffering from old age-related problems, the party official said. Pal died at a private hospital here after being admitted in the early hours of Tuesday, he said. Left Front chairman Biman Bose expressed grief over the demise of the former MP, who earlier taught at Mogra Bagati College and Naihati Rishi Bankim Chandra College. He was elected from the Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency between 1980 and 2004.

