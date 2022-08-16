Change in Gehlot's Gujarat visit, he will now arrive in Vadodara on Wednesday

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who was supposed to start his three-day Gujarat visit from Tuesday, could not arrive in Surat city due to bad weather conditions, said a party office-bearer.

Now, instead of three days, Gehlot, the Congress' senior observer for the Gujarat Assembly elections, will be in the state for two days and land at Vadodara on Wednesday to hold meetings with leaders of the party's central zone to review their preparedness for the polls due by the year-end, said Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

As per the schedule released by the state unit earlier, Gehlot was supposed to land at the Surat airport on Tuesday morning from Jaipur.

''Due to bad weather conditions in Jaipur, his aircraft could not take off today. Today, he was supposed to hold meetings in Surat with party leaders from the south Gujarat zone and then at Rajkot for a meeting of the Saurashtra zone'' said Doshi.

''Now, he will land at Vadodara on Wednesday morning and hold meetings with central zone leaders. Later in the day, he will reach Ahmedabad for the north zone meeting. On August 18, he will hold a press conference before going back. South and Saurashtra zone meetings will be planned soon,'' said the Congress spokesperson.

The Congress had on July 12 appointed Gehlot as a senior observer for the Gujarat elections.

During the 2017 Assembly polls, Gehlot was the All India Congress Committee in-charge for Gujarat, a post currently held by Rajasthan MLA Raghu Sharma.

