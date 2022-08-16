Left Menu

Change in Gehlot's Gujarat visit, he will now arrive in Vadodara on Wednesday

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-08-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 23:47 IST
Change in Gehlot's Gujarat visit, he will now arrive in Vadodara on Wednesday
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who was supposed to start his three-day Gujarat visit from Tuesday, could not arrive in Surat city due to bad weather conditions, said a party office-bearer.

Now, instead of three days, Gehlot, the Congress' senior observer for the Gujarat Assembly elections, will be in the state for two days and land at Vadodara on Wednesday to hold meetings with leaders of the party's central zone to review their preparedness for the polls due by the year-end, said Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

As per the schedule released by the state unit earlier, Gehlot was supposed to land at the Surat airport on Tuesday morning from Jaipur.

''Due to bad weather conditions in Jaipur, his aircraft could not take off today. Today, he was supposed to hold meetings in Surat with party leaders from the south Gujarat zone and then at Rajkot for a meeting of the Saurashtra zone'' said Doshi.

''Now, he will land at Vadodara on Wednesday morning and hold meetings with central zone leaders. Later in the day, he will reach Ahmedabad for the north zone meeting. On August 18, he will hold a press conference before going back. South and Saurashtra zone meetings will be planned soon,'' said the Congress spokesperson.

The Congress had on July 12 appointed Gehlot as a senior observer for the Gujarat elections.

During the 2017 Assembly polls, Gehlot was the All India Congress Committee in-charge for Gujarat, a post currently held by Rajasthan MLA Raghu Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; UK first to approve Omicron COVID shot with Moderna nod and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022