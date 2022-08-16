Left Menu

Karnataka BJP to hold 'Janotsava' rally on Aug 28 to mark one year of Bommai govt

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-08-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 23:54 IST
The ruling BJP in Karnataka will be holding 'Janotsava' rally in Doddaballapura on August 28 to mark the completion of Basavaraj Bommai-led government's one year in office and the saffron party being in power for three years in the state.

A meeting headed by Chief Minister Bommai was held to discuss the preparations for this event on Tuesday night at his official residence, his office said in a statement.

BJP national leaders are expected to be invited for the event, which is aimed at showcasing the achievements of the government before the people, it said.

The rally was originally planned on July 28 (the date of Bommai's one year in office) at Doddaballapura, but the CM was forced to cancel it following outrage over BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettar’s murder in Dakshina Kannada district on July 26.

The event will be seen as a show of strength by the BJP in the run-up to 2023 assembly polls.

The BJP is under pressure by its leaders from different parts of the state to hold large scale events, following senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah's massive 75th birthday bash at Davangere earlier this month and the grand old party's mega 'Freedom March' in Bengaluru to commemorate 75 years of Independence on August 15.

Several BJP leaders from Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Tumakuru districts, which surround Doddaballapura, were part of Tuesday's meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

