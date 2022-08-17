Amit Shah to address grand Jan Sabha in Telangana on August 21

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Telangana's Munugode on August 21 in conjunction with the Munugode consistency by polls. While giving the information about the Home Minister's visit to Telangana, National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party, Tarun Chugh on Wednesday said, "We are working hard to bring all the safety and security in the state. Amit Shah will address a rally in Munugodu ahead of bypoll elections. There will be big joinings. We will definitely win there", he stated.

He said that the people of Telangana want change in the state. Speaking to ANI, Chugh said, "People are unhappy with the K Chandrashekar government. Atrocities and violence are all over the state and people are scared in such environment. They want change which only BJP will bring".

Earlier on August 12, BJP leader K Laxman also spoke about Shah' visit to the state. Speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman said, Telangana politics will shift as a result of the Munugode by-election, the people are fed up with the TRS party's dominance and want Telangana to change, which can only be accomplished by the BJP."People used to believe that Congress would be an alternative, but after watching the politics at the federal level, all of the regional parties under the Congress umbrella have united with BJP to oppose Congress," Laxman said.

However, the people of Telangana are with BJP. With the help of the people of the state, we are sure that we are going to be an alternative and form the government in Telangana," he added. (ANI)

